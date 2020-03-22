BRACKETOLOGY SIMULATION: Here is how we break down the brackets for the simulated 2020 Men’s Division I hockey tournament

Thanks to the efforts of USCHO message board participant ‘Fighting Sioux 23’, USCHO has been running simulations of all of the conference quarterfinal, semifinal and championship that were canceled due to COVID-19.

From that, we created the final PairWise Rankings to produce an NCAA tournament field. And after that, seeded the tournament based on Bracektology, the long-time product of Jayson May and USCHO.

Please note this is just a simulation. These games will never be played. But ‘Fighting Sioux 23’ has agreed to simulate these games and produce results for each of the 15 simulated NCAA tournament games.

Here is the bracket for the simulated Division I NCAA Tournament:

Albany Regional (Sat. & Sun.)

1 North Dakota

8 Clarkson

9 Massachusetts

16 Sacred Heart

Loveland Regional (Sat. & Sun.)

4 Minnesota-Duluth

5 Denver

11 Maine

13 Ohio State

Allentown Regional (Fri. & Sat.)

3 Minnesota State

7 Penn State

10 Mass.-Lowell

14 Western Michigan

Worcester Regional (Fri. & Sat)

2 Cornell

6 Boston College

12 Bemidji State

15 Michigan

If we lay out the brackets with full bracket integrity, here is what we get after making a swap of Maine and Bemidji State in order to avoid an intra-conference matchup.

Now we look at who has to go where. Therefore, we placed Cornell in Allentown because of Penn State and Minnesota-Duluth in Loveland because of Denver. Then North Dakota is sent to Albany and Minnesota State to Worcester.

Let’s start by looking at some of these placements. Cornell in Allentown is not that bad, it is 180 miles from Ithaca to Allentown. It is only 167 miles to Albany. So not much of a difference there. we can live with that.

But the biggest problem for us is the Worcester regional. It is going to have tremendous attendance problems with Boston College being the only team close to this regional.

But it ís also part of the fact that there isn’t much else you can do to pull in closer teams to this regional, with all Hockey East schools in the third band except for Boston College.

So what do we do?

The easiest thing for me to do would be to switch Cornell and Minnesota State, along with their opponents.

Albany

1 North Dakota

8 Clarkson

9 Massachusetts

16 Sacred Heart

Allentown

3 Minnesota State

7 Penn State

10 Mass.-Lowell

14 Western Michigan

Worcester

2 Cornell

6 Boston College

12 Bemidji State

15 Michigan

Loveland

4 Minnesota-Duluth

5 Denver

11 Maine

13 Ohio State

And there you have it. What we think the simulated NCAA Tournament looks like.