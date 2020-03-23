Wisconsin junior Dhooghe announces plans to transfer to Arizona State for final year of NCAA eligibility

In three seasons and 102 games for Wisconsin, Sean Dhooghe compiled 26 goals and 56 points for the Badgers (photo: UW Athletics).

Forward Sean Dhooghe, who played the past three seasons for Wisconsin, will play his final season of NCAA eligibility at Arizona State.

Dhooghe tweeted his intentions on March 20.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, it’s not immediately known if Dhooghe will be able to play in the 2020-21 season or have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer regulations.

The Journal also states that “the NCAA is considering whether to allow athletes to transfer once during their career without penalty, a change that could be in place for next season. It also has considered exemptions to the one-year penalty on a case-by-case basis.”

Last season, Dhooghe tallied five goals and 14 points in 28 games.

In his three seasons with the Badgers over 102 games, Dhooghe posted 26 goals and 56 points.

