Ten semifinalists announced for 2020 Mike Richter Award as top goalie in D-I men’s hockey

The 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Mike Richter Award were announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the top goaltender in Division I hockey and is named after Mike Richter, the former Wisconsin goalie and 1994 Stanley Cup winner with the New York Rangers.

2020 MIKE RICHTER AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

Zach Driscoll, Jr., Bemidji State

Matt Galajda, Jr., Cornell

Spencer Knight, Fr., Boston College

John Lethemon, Sr., Michigan State

Strauss Mann, So., Michigan

Frank Marotte, Sr., Clarkson

Dryden McKay, So., Minnesota State

Hunter Shepard, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

Jeremy Swayman, Jr., Maine

Tyler Wall, Sr., UMass Lowell

The award winner will be announced April 10, but due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, a site and time have not been determined.

Candidates for the award were determined by nominations from all 60 NCAA Division I men’s coaches.

The finalists and winner are selected by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

Past winners include Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, 2019), Cale Morris (Notre Dame, 2018), Tanner Jaillet (Denver, 2017), Thatcher Demko (Boston College, 2016), Zane McIntyre (North Dakota, 2015), and Connor Hellebuyck (UMass Lowell, 2014).