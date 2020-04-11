Michigan State adding Bemidji State’s Combs for 2020-21 season as graduate transfer

According to the Bemidji Pioneer, Bemidji State forward Charlie Combs will play the 2020-21 season at Michigan State as a graduate transfer.

Combs also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Thank you to @BSUBeaversMHKY for the past 3 years. A lot of great memories made along the way. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my college career with @MSU_Hockey #Spartans — Charlie Combs (@BigRed1696) April 10, 2020

This past season with the Beavers, Combs tallied 12 goals and 18 points in 33 games.

Overall in 108 games with Bemidji State, Combs registered 36 goals and 58 points.