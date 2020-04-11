Michigan State adding Bemidji State’s Combs for 2020-21 season as graduate transfer

08 Dec 17: Adam Rockwood (Northern Michigan - 11), Charlie Combs (Bemidji State - 11), Mathias Israelsson (Northern Michigan - 32), Philip Beaulieu (Northern Michigan - 25). The Bemidji State University Beavers host the Northern Michigan University Wildcats in a WCHA Conference matchup at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, MN. (Jim Rosvold)
According to the Bemidji Pioneer, Bemidji State forward Charlie Combs will play the 2020-21 season at Michigan State as a graduate transfer.

Combs also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

This past season with the Beavers, Combs tallied 12 goals and 18 points in 33 games.

Overall in 108 games with Bemidji State, Combs registered 36 goals and 58 points.

