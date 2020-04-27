Pettersen leaves Denver after sophomore season, inks three-year deal with Calgary

Denver sophomore forward Emilio Pettersen has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Pettersen will give up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility with the Pioneers.

Last season, the Manlgerud, Norway, native led the Pioneers in scoring with 35 points on 13 goals and 22 assists in 36 games.

In two seasons with the Pioneers, Pettersen had 19 goals and 46 assists for 65 points and a plus-9 rating in 76 games. He missed only one game in his time with Denver.

Calgary originally selected Pettersen in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.