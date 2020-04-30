Minnesota Duluth associate coach Herter leaves Bulldogs for ‘new opportunities in the game of hockey’

Minnesota Duluth associate coach Jason Herter has left the Bulldogs program, the school announced Thursday.

“As rumored in social media yesterday, I am currently pursuing new opportunities in the game of hockey,” Herter said in a statement. “I have been part of a great run for Bulldog hockey and I was proud to play a role in that. I look forward to the next stage of my hockey career. I will always be a Bulldog.”

Herter was part of two NCAA national championship teams, five NCAA tournament participants and two NCHC Frozen Faceoff winners.

“We thank Jason for his hard work over the last nine years and wish him and his family the very best,” said UMD coach Scott Sandelin.

In light of COVID-19, a search for a replacement will begin “as soon as appropriate,” according to a UMD announcement.