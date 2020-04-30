Boston University’s Davis chosen first overall as 28 NCAA women’s hockey standouts selected in 2020 NWHL Draft

A total of 28 NCAA women’s hockey stars were chosen Tuesday and Wednesday in the annual NWHL Draft.
Two more players skated for a Canadian school in 2019-20.
Boston University forward Sammy Davis went first overall to the Boston Pride.
“I’m really excited to be selected first overall by the Pride and to be able to play in my favorite city next season,” said Davis in a statement.
“This is a great reflection of how hard Sammy has worked and the talent that she brings to the game,” added BU coach Brian Durocher. “The Pride are getting a person of character and ability who will embrace the challenge of pro hockey.”
All players picked in the draft saw their selections announced online by executives, athletes, broadcasters and other leaders across a range of sports and professional leagues.
|Round (Overall)
|Player's Name
|Position
|NWHL Team
|College Team
|1 (1)
|Sammy Davis
|F
|Boston Pride
|Boston University
|1 (2)
|Kayla Friesen
|F
|Connecticut Whale
|Clarkson
|1 (3)
|Carly Jackson
|G
|Buffalo Beauts
|Maine
|1 (4)
|Saroya Tinker
|D
|Metropolitan Riveters
|Yale
|1 (5)
|Alex Woken
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Minnesota
|1 (6)
|Jaycee Gebhard
|F
|Toronto
|Robert Morris
|2 (7)
|Victoria Howran
|D
|Connecticut Whale
|New Hampshire
|2 (8)
|Amy Curlew
|F
|Toronto
|Cornell
|2 (9)
|Codie Cross
|D
|Buffalo Beauts
|Northeastern
|2 (10)
|Delaney Belinskas
|F
|Metropolitan Riveters
|Boston College
|2 (11)
|Patti Marshall
|D
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Minnesota
|2 (12)
|Tereza Vanišová
|F
|Boston Pride
|Maine
|3 (13)
|Savannah Rennie
|F
|Connecticut Whale
|Syracuse
|3 (14)
|Autumn MacDougall
|F
|Buffalo Beauts
|Alberta
|3 (15)
|Erin Locke
|F
|Toronto
|York
|3 (16)
|Tera Hofmann
|G
|Metropolitan Riveters
|Yale
|3 (17)
|Presley Norby
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Wisconsin
|3 (18)
|Taylor Wenczkowski
|F
|Boston Pride
|New Hampshire
|4 (19)
|Amanda Conway
|F
|Connecticut Whale
|Norwich
|4 (20)
|Kelly O'Sullivan
|D
|Buffalo Beauts
|Adrian
|4 (21)
|Bridgette Prentiss
|F
|Metropolitan Riveters
|Franklin Pierce
|4 (22)
|Natalie Marcuzzi
|F
|Toronto
|Robert Morris
|4 (23)
|Haley Mack
|F
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Bemidji State
|4 (24)
|Taylor Turnquist
|D
|Boston Pride
|Clarkson
|5 (25)
|Nicole Guagliardo
|F
|Connecticut Whale
|Adrian
|5 (26)
|Logan Land
|D
|Buffalo Beauts
|RIT
|5 (27)
|Maddie Bishop
|F
|Connecticut Whale
|Sacred Heart
|5 (28)
|Maddie Rowe
|D
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Wisconsin
|5 (29)
|Meghara McManus
|F
|Boston Pride
|New Hampshire
|5 (30)
|Paige Capistran
|D
|Boston Pride
|Northeastern