Boston University’s Davis chosen first overall as 28 NCAA women’s hockey standouts selected in 2020 NWHL Draft

By
-
Sammy Davis spent five seasons at BU and was a three-time captain for the Terriers (photo: Rich Gagnon).

A total of 28 NCAA women’s hockey stars were chosen Tuesday and Wednesday in the annual NWHL Draft.

Two more players skated for a Canadian school in 2019-20.

Boston University forward Sammy Davis went first overall to the Boston Pride.

“I’m really excited to be selected first overall by the Pride and to be able to play in my favorite city next season,” said Davis in a statement.

“This is a great reflection of how hard Sammy has worked and the talent that she brings to the game,” added BU coach Brian Durocher. “The Pride are getting a person of character and ability who will embrace the challenge of pro hockey.”

All players picked in the draft saw their selections announced online by executives, athletes, broadcasters and other leaders across a range of sports and professional leagues.

Round (Overall)Player's NamePositionNWHL TeamCollege Team
1 (1)Sammy DavisFBoston PrideBoston University
1 (2)Kayla FriesenFConnecticut WhaleClarkson
1 (3)Carly JacksonGBuffalo BeautsMaine
1 (4)Saroya TinkerDMetropolitan RivetersYale
1 (5)Alex WokenFMinnesota WhitecapsMinnesota
1 (6)Jaycee GebhardFTorontoRobert Morris
2 (7)Victoria HowranDConnecticut WhaleNew Hampshire
2 (8)Amy CurlewFTorontoCornell
2 (9)Codie CrossDBuffalo BeautsNortheastern
2 (10)Delaney BelinskasFMetropolitan RivetersBoston College
2 (11)Patti MarshallDMinnesota WhitecapsMinnesota
2 (12)Tereza VanišováFBoston PrideMaine
3 (13)Savannah RennieFConnecticut WhaleSyracuse
3 (14)Autumn MacDougallFBuffalo BeautsAlberta
3 (15)Erin LockeFTorontoYork
3 (16)Tera HofmannGMetropolitan RivetersYale
3 (17)Presley NorbyFMinnesota WhitecapsWisconsin
3 (18)Taylor WenczkowskiFBoston PrideNew Hampshire
4 (19)Amanda ConwayFConnecticut WhaleNorwich
4 (20)Kelly O'SullivanDBuffalo BeautsAdrian
4 (21)Bridgette PrentissFMetropolitan RivetersFranklin Pierce
4 (22)Natalie MarcuzziFTorontoRobert Morris
4 (23)Haley MackFMinnesota WhitecapsBemidji State
4 (24)Taylor TurnquistDBoston PrideClarkson
5 (25)Nicole GuagliardoFConnecticut WhaleAdrian
5 (26)Logan LandDBuffalo BeautsRIT
5 (27)Maddie BishopFConnecticut WhaleSacred Heart
5 (28)Maddie RoweDMinnesota WhitecapsWisconsin
5 (29)Meghara McManusFBoston PrideNew Hampshire
5 (30)Paige CapistranDBoston PrideNortheastern

