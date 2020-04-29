Toledo’s outdoor Winterfest event to include Adrian men’s, women’s games in January 2021

Adrian’s men’s and women’s teams will play outdoors in Toledo at Winterfest 2020 next January.

The Bulldogs women’s team will play their first outdoor game in school history against Trine on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 1 p.m., followed at 5 p.m. by the Bulldogs men’s team playing their third outdoor game in school history against Aurora.

In Adrian’s first appearance at Winterfest in 2014-15, the men’s team lost 6-1 to the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

“We were fortunate enough to play in the original Winterfest back in the 2014-15 season and it was a memory that will never be forgotten,” said Adrian coach Adam Krug in a statement. “The city of Toledo has long been a hockey town and this proved that, yet again. We’re thrilled that Winterfest 2020 is on the horizon and it’ll be exciting for both our men’s and women’s teams to compete this time around.”

Winterfest 2020 is an 18-day community-wide outdoor celebration that kicks off on Dec. 17, 2020. Fifth Third Field will again be converted from a baseball field into an outdoor hockey rink.