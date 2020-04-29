Denver adds former Alaska forward Jandric to 2020-21 roster as graduate transfer

In addition to St. Lawrence defenseman Bo Hanson, Denver has also added Alaska forward Steven Jandric as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

“We are excited to add Steven and Bo to the Pioneer family,” DU coach David Carle said in a statement. “Their experience at the college level adds value to our lineup right away and increases the depth of our program.”

Jandric led the Nanooks with 33 points on 13 goals and 20 assists in 35 games last season, bringing his career totals to 26 goals and 54 assists for 80 points in 107 games.

Hanson finished second in Saints scoring last season and first among defensemen with five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 33 games. In his three-year career at SLU, Hanson collected 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 102 games.