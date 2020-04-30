NCAA now allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, but no one-year transfer waiver

In an announcement Thursday, two bits of news from the NCAA are directly related to hockey.

First, the NCAA said that athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness.

The Legislative Solutions Group is recommending to allow the following:

Allow student-athletes to promote their own business activities using their name, image and likeness. The business activities can be related to athletics or separate from the student’s athletics ability and could include conducting camps and clinics. While student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school, the use of school marks and logos would be prohibited. Allow student-athletes to participate in third-party endorsements in which they identify themselves as student-athletes. Again, the use of school marks and logos would be prohibited. Allow student-athletes to be compensated for personal appearances for commercial entities, as well as charitable, educational or nonprofit organizations. Allow student-athletes to be compensated for their autographs.



Secondly, there was a recommendation from the NCAA’s Transfer Waiver Working Group to disprove a one-year waiver on the transfer rule for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, men’s hockey and football.

The waiver working group also recommended to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation to allow the membership to consider proposals that could provide permanent access to the one-time transfer opportunity for all Division I student-athletes.

The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time.

Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.