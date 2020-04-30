RIT parts ways with women’s coaches Davis, McGowan

Rochester Institute of Technology has parted ways with women’s hockey head coach Chad Davis and assistant coach Hannah McGowan.

Both have had their names and biographies removed from the official RIT athletics website.

RIT declined comment.

Davis, who was hired at RIT in August 2018, led the Tigers to a 24-37-9 record in two seasons. He was named CHA coach of the year in 2019, after RIT improved from one win in conference play the previous season to eight.

Prior to RIT, Davis was head coach for seven seasons at Adrian College, during which time the Bulldogs amassed a 150-37-10 record. His .787 winning percentage was second-best among all Division III coaches during that time and third best in Division III history.

Davis was named the American Hockey Coaches Association Division III women’s coach of the year in 2017. He was a goaltender at American International, playing in 52 games from 2001 to 2004.

McGowan served as an assistant to Davis at Adrian in the 2017-18 season and played four years for the Bulldogs from 2011-15, recording 47 goals and 53 assists.

McGowan also played two years of professional hockey, first with the NWHL Buffalo Beauts and then in Austria.

No information on the hiring of a successor is available at this time.