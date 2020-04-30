Long Island University adding D-I men’s hockey for upcoming 2020-21 season

Long Island University announced Thursday the addition of NCAA Division I men’s hockey, “with immediate recruitment and competition slated to begin in 2020-21,” according to a news release.

The school’s D-I women’s team began play in 2019-20, skating in the NEWHA conference.

“We are thrilled to be adding men’s ice hockey to the sport opportunities for our student-athletes,” LIU athletics director Dr. William Martinov said in a statement. “NCAA Division I men’s hockey is one of the most exciting sports out there, and we are pleased to be able to provide another opportunity for young hockey players nationwide. Coach Rob Morgan and his women’s ice hockey team proved this season that there is a real hunger for a chance to play hockey on Long Island, and winning a championship in their first season has been a great experience for our entire Shark family.

“We look forward to the same success for our men’s team, competing in the classroom and on the ice, representing LIU as truly exceptional student-athletes.”

A national search for a head coach will begin immediately.

It is not known as of Thursday night if the Sharks will play as an independent for 2020-21 or if LIU is looking to join an established conference.