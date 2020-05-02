NCAA unveils plan to bring back college sports in safe manner for upcoming season

As some areas of the United States start to re-open their economy, will NCAA sports be far behind?

According to the NCAA, officials will take into consideration federal recommendations, relying on experts, data and science, and putting the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes and the needs of the membership first.

“It is also important to take into consideration that there will not be a quick, single day of re-emergence into society,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said in a statement. “We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both. That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”

The NCAA also released its “core principles of resocialization of collegiate sport” in bullet-point format that will be implemented in three phases.