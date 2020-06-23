Due to pandemic, Michigan State delaying Munn Ice Arena upgrades

According to 247sports.com, Michigan State is going to delay its scheduled upgrades to Munn Ice Arena, citing financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSU is estimating a loss of approximately $300 million for the upcoming fiscal year, but “the budget situation continues to change,” said school president Samuel Stanley.
Munn’s “addition 3” project, with a budget estimate of more than $23 million, has been deferred in the construction phase.
Among the projects deferred in the design stage are technology and display upgrades to Munn’s Hall of History, which has a cost of $2-2.5 million.
Asked MSU officials about the stoppage on the Munn Arena construction. School is appx. $7.5M short of fully funding the $23.235 project. Goal is to get south entrance enclosed so it would be ready for upcoming season. Statement from MSU athletes. pic.twitter.com/kydoM8Esnw
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) June 23, 2020