Western Michigan promotes Crew from director of player development to assistant coach

Western Michigan announced Tuesday the promotion of J.J. Crew to assistant coach.

Crew has been a part of the WMU staff for three seasons as the director of player development and helping out in an operations capacity.

A Placentia, Calif., native, Crew lettered at Western Michigan, playing in 133 games over four seasons from 2008 to 2012, scoring 55 points on 20 goals and 35 assists.

Crew holds a degree in criminal justice from WMU (2012) and a master’s degree in sports science and recreation from Ohio University (2017).

“We are very excited to be elevating J.J.,” said Broncos coach Andy Murray in a statement. “He’s grown a tremendous amount as a person and as a coach since he helped us win a CCHA championship in 2012. He has the drive and the desire to be a successful coach and knows what it takes to be a Bronco.”

“I am excited to continue to be a part of the Bronco Family,” Crew added. “It’s a dream come true to be able to coach at my alma mater. I want to thank Coach Murray as well as Kathy Beauregard for this opportunity. I also want to thank all the coaches I’ve been fortunate to work with over the years. They have been so influential in my coaching career and have helped me prepare of this opportunity. I am forever grateful.”

Crew replaces associate head coach Dave Shyiak, who departed in May to join the coaching staff at St. Cloud State.