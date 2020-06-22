Bowdoin announces no men’s, women’s hockey for 2020-21 season until Jan. 1 at earliest

Bowdoin announced Monday that its men’s and women’s hockey teams will not play during the 2020-21 season, citing safety reasons.

In an online letter from school president Clayton Rose, he addresses athletics.

“Athletics is an important part of the Bowdoin experience for so many of our students,” said Rose. “Unfortunately, given that we will not have all students on campus in the fall, we will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester. The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) is developing plans for fall, winter, and spring sports regarding the ways in which coaches will be permitted to engage with their teams, and we anticipate providing opportunities for our coaches to work with their student-athletes from each sport season in the fall. The conference’s most recent statement can be found later in this message.

“As I have already noted, I am hopeful that there will be an opportunity for the winter, spring, and possibly fall varsity athletes to participate and compete in some form after January 1.”