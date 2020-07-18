Commonwealth Coast Conference decides on no sports until Jan. 1, 2021, at earliest

The Commonwealth Coast Conference made the decision Friday to suspend athletics for the fall 2020 semester.

Men’s hockey is affected, as is the new women’s league that was scheduled to start with the 2020-21 season.

“With improved public health conditions and relevant NCAA guidance, we hope to begin competition for winter sports athletic competition as early as January 1, 2021,” the conference said in a statement. “Spring sports currently remain on schedule as planned, with the exception of canceling their non-traditional fall play date. In addition, should NCAA legislation permit fall sports teams to conduct athletic activities and competition in the spring 2021 semester, CCC schedules and championships may be adjusted accordingly.”

The decision to suspend CCC play in the fall does not preclude individual CCC schools from making “institutional decisions to schedule some athletic competition,” the statement concluded.