First-year Chatham coach Gershon tabbed to lead U.S. entry at 2022 Maccabiah Games

First-year Chatham coach Michael Gershon has been named head coach of the Open Team USA for the 2022 Maccabiah Games, set to take place July 12-26, 2022, in Israel.

Gershon came to Chatham this offseason from a successful four-year career as an assistant coach with Robert Morris.

“It is an honor to be named head coach for Team USA men’s ice hockey at the 21st Maccabiah Games,” said Gershon in a statement. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the United States in Israel. These games will bring people together from 85 different countries to showcase their talents as well as their religious and national pride.”

The Maccabiah Games are the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition, which started in 1932 and takes place every four years in Israel.

“I am excited to go to Israel with a group of Jewish Americans and try to be the first USA team to win a gold medal at the Maccabiah Games,” said Gershon. “Team USA won a silver medal last time and I know that in two years, our goal will be to bring back a gold medal. For most of us, this will be the only time we ever get to put on a Team USA jersey. That is an honor that can never be taken away.”