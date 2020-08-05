Alabama Huntsville goalie Sinclair to play grad transfer year at Michigan Tech in ’20-21

Alabama Huntsville goaltender Mark Sinclair will play the 2020-21 season as a graduate transfer with Michigan Tech.

Sinclair ranked second in the WCHA with 971 saves for the Chargers in 2019-20. He made 40 saves in seven games last season with a career-high 54 save performance against Bowling Green on Feb. 28, 2020.

“We are very fortunate to add a goaltender of Mark’s caliber to our roster at a late point in the recruiting process,” MTU coach Joe Shawhan said in a statement. “Several factors made this opportunity available to us and I appreciate UAH for their cooperation in allowing this transfer to occur.”