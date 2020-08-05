Vermont director of athletics Schulman appointed to NCAA men’s hockey committee

Vermont director of athletics Jeff Schulman has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee, effective Sept. 1.

He will begin a four-year term representing Hockey East, replacing Steve Metcalf, the league’s current commissioner, whose term is set to expire.

“As a former NCAA ice hockey player, I am extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Division I men’s committee,” Schulman said in a statement. “It is truly an honor and I look forward to the working with the other five committee members to help advance collegiate ice hockey and make the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey championship the best it can be.”

A 1989 Vermont graduate, Schulman was a four-year letter-winner as a defenseman for the Catamounts before being selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1989 NHL supplemental draft. He was also a member of the first NCAA tournament team in school history in 1988.

The current members of the committee, in addition to Metcalf, are former Alabama Huntsville coach Mike Corbett, Penn State athletics director Michael Cross, Omaha senior associate athletics director Mike Kemp, Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley and Cornell coach Mike Schafer.