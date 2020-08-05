After leaving Manhattanville bench, Marshall lands job as Army West Point assistant

Army West Point announced Wednesday the addition of Arlen Marshall as an assistant coach.

Marshall had been coaching at Manhattanville, his alma mater, since 2006. He stepped down last week.

“We are very excited to add Arlen to our coaching staff,” said Army head coach Brian Riley in a statement. “He brings a great knowledge of the game as well as a passion for recruiting. Most importantly, I know he will be a great mentor and role model for our cadet-athletes.”

While with the Valiants, Marshall served as the head coach for eight seasons. Starting as an assistant in 2006, Marshall was elevated to the head coaching position in 2012.

Marshall was just the second coach in Manhattanville’s history to amass over 100 victories. He leaves the program second all-time with 101 wins.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Army hockey family,” said Marshall. “It’s an honor to work for West Point and I’m thankful to Coach Riley and Coach McKelvie for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to work and back on the ice.”

Prior to his coaching career, Marshall was a four-year player for Manhattanville from 2006 to 2010. He served as a two-year co-captain and also wore the “A” as a sophomore.

Individually, Marshall completed his playing career as one of just three players at the time to have reached the 100-point plateau, recording 38 goals and 64 assists for 102 points over 105 games.

Marshall graduated from Manhattanville in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science. He also received his master’s degree in sports business management from the school in 2012.