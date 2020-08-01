Longtime Manhattanville coach Marshall leaves Valiants for ‘new and exciting opportunity’

After 14 years as a member of the Manhattanville hockey team, including the last eight as head coach, Arlen Marshall “is moving on from the program and on to a new and exciting opportunity,” according to a news release.

“For the past 14 years, it has been a privilege to see Arlen develop from an outstanding player for the Valiants into their respected head coach,” said Manhattanville director of athletics and recreation Julene Caulfield in a statement. “His stats speak for themselves and his legacy will forever be imprinted in our history.”

Marshall has spent the previous eight seasons at the helm of the Valiants’ program and last season became just the second coach in Manhattanville men’s hockey history to amass over 100 victories. He leaves the program second on the all-time wins’ list with 101.

During those eight seasons on the bench, Marshall, also a two-time conference coach of the year, guided the Valiants to seven conference tournament berths, including his most successful campaign during the 2018-19 season when Manhattanville won the UCHC tournament championship and earned an invitation to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2007-08. Marshall helped lead the squad to the NCAA quarterfinal round, which tied for the second-best finish in program history.

Prior to becoming head coach in 2012-13, Marshall also spent two years on the bench as an assistant coach for the Valiants.

Prior to his coaching career, Marshall’s Valiant tenure began as a four-year player for Manhattanville from 2006 to 2010. He served as a two-year co-captain and also wore the “A” as a sophomore.

Marshall graduated having played on three ECAC West tournament champion squads, including two trips to the NCAA tournament. The Valiants ended the season with a top-10 national ranking in each of his four seasons, including the No. 2 overall ranking after finishing 2006-07 as the national semifinalists.

Individually, Marshall completed his playing career as one of just three players at the time to have reached the 100-point plateau, thanks to 38 goals and 64 assists over 105 games. Additionally, at the time of his graduation, he was third in program history in points, fourth in assists and sixth in goals, as well as second in games played and sixth in power-play goals.

“We are thrilled for [Arlen’s] new opportunity, but we are also obviously looking forward to seeing him remain involved as an important alumnus of our men’s hockey program, as well as return to coach and play at our alumni games,” said Caulfield.