Barron gives up senior year at Cornell, inks entry-level deal with Rangers

The New York Rangers announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with Cornell junior forward Morgan Barron on an entry-level contract.

Barron, who forgoes his senior season at Cornell, skated in 29 games with the Big Red during the 2019-20 season, registering 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points, along with a plus-17 rating and 24 penalty minutes.

He was named a First Team All-American, was one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, and was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year this season.

Over 98 games over three seasons with Cornell, Barron collected 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points with a plus-36 rating.

The Halifax, N.S., native was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.