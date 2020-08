Harvard sophomore Jack Drury has left the Crimson after a 20-goal season in 2019-20 to sign with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.

Drury, a second-round pick (42nd overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 NHL Draft, recorded 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 28 games in 2019-20.

During his freshman season of 2018-19, Drury collected nine goals and 24 points over 32 games.