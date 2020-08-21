Arizona State blueliner Maniscalco leaves after two seasons, signs NHL contract with Penguins

Arizona State defenseman and co-captain Josh Maniscalco, who completed his sophomore season in 2019-20, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maniscalco will forgo his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

“In just two short years, Josh had a major hand in bringing Sun Devil hockey to national relevance,” said ASU coach Greg Powers in a statement. “He believed in our plan as a program and our plan for him as a player. We are forever in debt to him for that belief. Today is a great day for Josh and his family, as he gets one step closer to his dream of playing in the NHL.

“Josh has our unwavering support in every way. Pittsburgh is getting a spectacular player and special human being in Josh Maniscalco. Josh will forever be a Sun Devil for life.”

The Perkiomenville, Pa., native tied for sixth in points among all NCAA defensemen in 2019-20 with 11 goals and 32 points. His 11 tallies were second-most among all NCAA blueliners.

Maniscalco posted 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists in 71 games with the Sun Devils.