First-year RIT women’s coach Brown adds to staff, naming Simpson assistant coach

Rochester Institute of Technology women’s hockey coach Celeste Brown on Monday named Justin Simpson assistant coach.

Simpson spent the last two seasons in the same role at Division III Colby and the previous five seasons with the Providence women’s program, four of those as director of hockey operations.

Simpson also served as video coach for the Hockey Canada and the Women’s National Development Team from 2015-17.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Justin and his wife, Jessica, to the Tiger family. Justin is a great human, conducts himself as a professional in all facets of coaching and puts the student-athletes first,” Brown said.

“He has worked with some of the top coaches in our game and I know he will play a substantial role in our pursuit of excellence. His impact will be felt immediately and will help push our program to new heights!”

Colby made back-to-back NESCAC tournament appearances during Simpson’s tenure. Last winter, the Mules compiled a 15-6-5 record for the winningest season in 12 years, including a 9-3-4 NESCAC mark to clinch the tournament second seed for the first time in program history.

“I am extremely excited to get to campus and feel the energy with all the students back,” said Simpson. “I am looking forward to meeting, getting to know, and working with all of the women’s hockey players. I would also like to thank all of the coaches I have worked with during my career, as well as my family, especially my wife, Jessica, for all their support and guidance in helping me get to this point in my career.”