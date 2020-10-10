Niagara names Phalon associate coach, Lidgett assistant coach for upcoming ’20-21 season

Niagara has announced the hiring of two new coaches to the Purple Eagles staff.

Mark Phalon will be associate head coach and John Lidgett will serve as assistant coach.

“John’s intelligence, passion and teaching skills, combined with Mark’s experience, connections and work ethic, will enhance our student athletes as people, students and players,” Niagara head coach Jason Lammers said in a statement. “Their character, competence and elite ability to communicate will drive NU hockey’s journey toward regional dominance and national prominence.”

Phalon is moving back east following a two-year stint on the coaching staff at Alaska Anchorage. Prior to working with the Seawolves, he spent three seasons at Hobart. Phalon’s resume also boasts work with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, and St. Lawrence.

“I am appreciative of Coach Lammers for the opportunity to join the Niagara University hockey family,” said Phalon. “NU hockey has a longstanding tradition with a number of great players and coaches who have come through the program. I am excited to get to work with the players and staff, and can hardly wait to get things going.”

Lidgett spent the 2019-20 season with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers. He also has previous coaching experience with Aurora, and played at Colgate from 2011 to 2015.

“I am extremely grateful to be joining the Niagara University hockey program and the Niagara University campus community,” said Lidgett.