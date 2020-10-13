Revamped CCHA, starting play in fall 2021, announces new logo, ‘a classic hockey palette’

The new CCHA, a men’s Division I conference that will begin play in October 2021, announced its new logo Tuesday.

The new CCHA logo, designed by Bosack & Co., one of the country’s leading college branding firms, is a “bold, distinctive interpretation” of each of the CCHA letter forms, underlined by a hockey stick using red and blue colors, “a classic hockey palette,” according to a CCHA news release.

“Today, we made another historic step in the branding of the CCHA,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a statement. “It is a very exciting time as we prepare to begin play in 2021, and we appreciate all of the work (Bosack & Co. founder and creative director) Joe Bosack and his team did to create the visual identity for our new league.”

“It was exciting to imagine the new brand identity that represents the mission and vision of the CCHA,” added Bosack. “We are thrilled with the results of our collaboration with Commissioner Lucia and the member schools.”

The new CCHA logo is also available in each member school’s own colors, which offers an opportunity for the institutions to further embrace the relationship between the CCHA and each school’s hockey program.

The new CCHA will include eight schools – Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State, Northern Michigan, and St. Thomas,