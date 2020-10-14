NCAA announces regional, Frozen Four sites for 2022-26 national men’s, women’s tournaments

The NCAA on Wednesday announced regional and Frozen Four locations for men’s national hockey tournaments from 2022 through 2026.

2022

Regionals:

Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y. (ECAC Hockey)

PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (Penn State)

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo. (Denver)

DCU Center, Worcester, Mass. (Holy Cross)

Frozen Four: TD Garden, Boston

2023

Regionals:

PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (Penn State)

Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn. (Yale)

Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D. (North Dakota)

SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. (New Hampshire)

Frozen Four: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

2024

Regionals:

Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, Mo. (Lindenwood)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I. (Brown)

Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Omaha)

MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass. (Massachusetts)

Frozen Four: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.

2025

Regionals:

PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (Penn State)

Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D. (North Dakota)

SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. (New Hampshire)

Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio (Bowling Green)

Frozen Four: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

2026

Regionals:

Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y. (Union)

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo. (Denver)

Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Omaha)

DCU Center, Worcester, Mass. (Holy Cross)

Frozen Four: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

The 2021 Men’s Frozen Four will be in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

In addition, the NCAA announced that men’s Division III semifinals and finals will be held at Koeppel Community Center in Hartford, Conn., in 2024 and at Utica (N.Y.) Memorial Auditorium in 2026.

The Women’s Frozen Four will be held at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn., 2023; Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H., in 2024; Ridder Arena in Minneapolis in 2025; and Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa., in 2026. The 2021 event will be at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa., in 2021 and at Pegula Ice Arena in 2022.