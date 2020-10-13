Farinacci leaves Harvard, returns to USHL’s Lumberjacks for ’20-21 season

The USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks have added forward John Farinacci to their 2020-21 roster.

Farinacci, a 2019 third-round pick (76th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes, played last year for Harvard, racking up 10 goals and 22 points in 31 games as a freshman.

“Any time you can add a player of his caliber to our team, you’re excited,” said Muskegon coach Mike Hamilton in a news release. “We have history with him — he was twice called up as an affiliate, and was with us during our playoff run two seasons ago, despite battling an injury that kept him off the ice.”

“We are really excited to add him to our lineup. He is a huge asset on the ice and maybe more importantly, from a leadership standpoint. He will be a great leader and mentor in our locker room.”