Boston University adds former St. Cloud State, Providence netminder Goepfert as volunteer assistant

Former All-American goaltender Bobby Goepfert has been named the volunteer assistant coach of the Boston University men’s hockey team.

Goepfert will serve as the Terriers’ goaltending coach, replacing Brian Eklund, who moves on after serving in the role for the past four seasons.

Just last month, Goepfert had been named a volunteer goalie coach with Long Island.

Most recently an assistant coach for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Goepfert played professionally for nine seasons, including six years in Germany and a pair of stints in the AHL.

“We are very excited to add Bobby to our program,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell in a statement. “He has been a proven winner throughout his coaching and playing careers and brings a ton of knowledge to our staff. Our young goalies will be in great hands and we feel that Bobby can really help these guys continue to develop.”

Goepfert previously served as the head coach of the Syracuse Stars Premier team in the USPHL as well as an associate head coach for the organization’s U16 squad.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2002 NHL Draft, Goepfert was a two-time All-American at St. Cloud State after beginning his collegiate career at Providence. As a senior in 2006-07, he was named to the Hobey Hat Trick.

Goepfert, a native of Kings Park, N.Y., played for Team USA at the 2003 World Juniors and posted the top save percentage in the tournament (.937). Prior to his collegiate career, Goepfert was named the USHL Player and Goaltender of the Year in 2001-02 for Cedar Rapids.

After retiring from his playing career in 2016, Goepfert began his coaching career on Long Island working as a skills director at The Rinx in Hauppauge, N.Y.