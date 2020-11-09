New Sun Devils arena gets nod from Arizona State committee, final approval could come Nov. 18

A brand-new $115-million, 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State has been approved by the university’s Board of Regents’ Finance, Capital and Resources Committee, according to ArenaDigest.com.

Final approval for the dual-sheet facility could come as soon as next week.

The new arena, which would be the home rink for the Sun Devils’ hockey program, would be located on South Packard Drive in Tempe, on a site next to Sun Devil Stadium and just east of Desert Financial Arena, near the former site of Packard Stadium.

Currently, ASU plays out of Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe, a building that seats less than 800 spectators for hockey.

If the new rink gets the green light by the Board of Regents on Nov. 18, construction could begin in January and would be completed in December 2022.

Naming rights to the arena have been sold for $16 million, but it was not disclosed who had purchased the naming rights.