Army West Point postpones games against Long Island, Holy Cross due to COVID-19 cases

Army West Point home hockey games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 against LIU and Friday, Nov. 20 against Holy Cross have been postponed because of the suspension of Black Knight hockey activities due to a small number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our team, Corps of Cadets and West Point community is always most important,” said Army coach Brian Riley in a statement. “We are disappointed with the postponements, but will continue to mitigate the spread and look forward to get back out on the ice soon.”