North Dakota a near-unanimous top pick in NCHC preseason media poll

After hoisting the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions in 2019-20, North Dakota has been selected to do the same in 2020-21, as the Fighting Hawks topped the 2020 NCHC preseason media poll released Monday.

North Dakota received 27 of a possible 28 first-place votes, totaling 223 points to sit first in the poll.

NCHC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

1. North Dakota – 223 points (27 first-place votes)

2. Denver – 185 (1)

3. Minnesota Duluth – 173

4. St. Cloud State – 126

5. Western Michigan -116

6. Omaha – 96

7. Colorado College – 45

8. Miami – 44