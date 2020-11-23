Minnesota State-Bemidji State men’s hockey game Nov. 23 postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Monday’s scheduled Minnesota State-Bemidji State nonconference game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Minnesota State program.

No make-up date for today’s game has been announced.

Minnesota State released the following statement this morning regarding the postponement:

“Minnesota State Maverick Athletic Department officials have announced that COVID-19 testing of its men’s hockey personnel has resulted in positive results that will not allow the series with Bemidji State University to be completed this afternoon. A complement of tests guided by NCAA Sports Science Institute, Minnesota Department of Health, and Western Collegiate Hockey Association Return to Competition protocols that were administered prior to Sunday’s contest between the two teams had produced no positive results prior to game time.

Monday’s match-up is postponed indefinitely and immediate future competition involving the fourth-ranked Maverick men’s hockey team is pending outcomes related to full contact tracing yet to be completed. Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to the schedule will be made at a later time.”