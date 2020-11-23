Quinnipiac pauses team activities with two COVID cases on team, schedule undergoes changes

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey has paused team activities due to two confirmed positive cases COVID-19 among the team’s student-athletes.

“The health and safety of the Quinnipiac community remains paramount as Quinnipiac Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic,” reads a school press release.

With that, the team has announced changes to its 2020-21 schedule.

The 2020-21 season opener against AIC at the People’s United Center scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, December 26.

In addition, non-conference games for the Bobcats against LIU (Nov. 27) and Clarkson (Nov. 29) have been canceled.