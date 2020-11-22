ECAC Hockey: Getting Underway

It’s been a frantic past several weeks in ECAC Hockey, as eight of league’s twelve teams cancelled their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s still a lot of uncertainty ahead, the league returning to play in even a limited capacity can hopefully provide a sense of normalcy over the coming months. Here’s a look at today’s opener and be sure to check back later this month for a full conference preview.

Clarkson at Colgate, 4 p.m. (non-conference)

The Golden Knights graduated starting goalie Frank Marotte and their top two scorers, but still have a steady defensive group and one of the league’s top two-way players in Josh Dunne. Colgate graduated its top two scorers as well, but returns goalies Andrew Ferrier and Mitch Benson. In a game that will likely be anything but crisp, I think Clarkson should be able to generate just enough offense to head home with a win. Clarkson 2, Colgate 1

