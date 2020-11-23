Women’s DI Recap: Week 1

(5) Ohio State 0, (4) Minnesota 4

(5) Ohio State 2, (4) Minnesota 1

On Saturday, Grace Zumwinkle scored 28 seconds into the game and the Gophers did not look back en route to a 4-0 win to open the season. Josey Dunne scored her first goal at Minnesota in the second to double the lead. Zumwinkle potted her second of the game with about five minutes to go and Taylor Wente added an empty-netter to seal the game for the Gophers. Lauren Bench had 36 saves and earned the shutout in her first game at Minnesota.

In game two, all the game’s tallies came in the opening ten minutes. Once again, it was Zumwinkle early as she put the Gophers on the board 3:01 into the game. But Ohio State quickly responded with a goal from Liz Schepers just 21 seconds later to tie it up. Tatum Skaggs scored the game-winner a few minutes later and the Buckeyes held on to earn the win and a weekend split.

(8) Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota State 0

(8) Minnesota Duluth 7, Minnesota State 3

Five different Bulldogs scored to lead UMD to an opening night win to start the season. Taylor Anderson opened the scoring and Naomi Rogge, returning to the ice after missing last season to injury, doubled the score midway through the period. Anna Klein scored a short-handed tally with less than four minutes to go in the first to give Minnesota Duluth a 3-0 lead heading into the locker rooms. Ashton Bell and Clara Van Wieren scored power play goals to give UMD the 5-0 win. Emma Soderberg earned her first career shutout and stopped all six Maverick power plays in the win.

On Saturday, the game was close until midway through the second period, when UMD began to pull away. Anna Klein had the Bulldogs up 1-0 after the first period, but in the second, Kennedy Bobyck scored on the power play to tie the game for Minnesota State. Anneke Linser scored short-handed to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1, but Madison Oelkers’ extra attacker goal tied it and a few minutes later, Kelsey King scored to put the Mavericks up 3-2. Fourteen seconds later, Kylie Hanley tied it at 3. Van Wieren potted the game-winner just before the second period break. In the third, Minnesota Duluth secured the win thanks to second goals from Hanley, Linser and Klein to earn the 7-3 win and weekend sweep.

Maine 2, Holy Cross 1

Maine 2, Holy Cross 3

Ida Kuoppala picked up where she left off, leading scoring for Maine to give them the lead midway through the first on Friday. Morgan Sadler doubled the Black Bears’ lead 17 seconds before the first buzzer and that would prove to be enough to earn the win. Bryn Saarela got Holy Cross on the board in the third, but it wasn’t enough as Maine won 2-1.

With a 3-2 sin on Saturday, Holy Cross women’s hockey team tallied the first victory for any athlete at the university in more than eight months. The Crusaders’ third line of Sommer Ross, Carly Beniek and Lilly Feeney notched six of the team’s seven points for the day. Ross opened the scoring before the first horn to put Holy Cross 1-0. Kuoppala scored a short-handed goal early in the second to tie it up. Beniek opened up a 2-1 lead :32 seconds into the third and Ross tallied her second with less than two minutes to go. Kuoppala scored on the empty net with seconds left, but Maine couldn’t mount the comeback and Holy Cross won to earn the weekend split.

Boston College 6, New Hampshire 2

New Hampshire 1, Boston College 4

Ten different Eagles tallied points on Friday’s win for Boston College. Freshman Gaby Roy scored four goals in her college hockey debut to pace BC and Savannah Norcross added three assists. Willow Corson, and Jillian Fey were the other goal scorers for the Eagles. Brianna Brooks and Jada Christian scored for New Hampshire in the 6-2 loss.

In game two, it was a busy first period as Norcross and Fry scored to make it 2-0 at the midway point before Tamara Thierus responded for the Wildcats. But Hannah Bilka’s short-handed tally just before intermission doubled the lead once again and Kelly Browne’s goal in the third ensure a 4-1 win and weekend sweep for Boston College.

Colgate 3, Syracuse 2 (OT)

Syracuse 1, Colgate 3

On Friday, Syracuse carried a two-goal lead well into the third period thanks to two opening frame goals from Rayla Clemons. But Colgate responded with two goals after the midway mark with goals from Maggie MacEachern and Malia Schneider to force overtime where Sydney Bard ended it just 19 seconds in to give the Raiders a 3-2 win.

In the second game, Eleri MacKay put the Raiders up 1-0 in the opening two minutes. Kristen Siermachesky responded shortly thereafter to knot it up at 1. It stayed close until the later part of the third period, where once again Colgate found another level and was able to pot two to earn the 3-1 win and weekend sweep. MacKay and Rosalie Demers were the goal-scorers.

Connecticut 2, Providence 6

Providence 1, Connecticut 1 (UConn won the shootout 2-0)

UConn got on the board first thanks to a power play goal from Savannah Bouzide. Brooke Becker responded for Providence with her own extra attacker tally to tie the game at 1. Caroline Peterson scored just before the horn to give the Friars a 2-1 lead heading into the second. Lauren DeBlois’ power play goal extended the lead in the second and Annelise Rice and Sara Hjalmarsson made it 5-1 early in the third. Danika Pasqua got one back for the Huskies, but Hayley Lunny quickly responded to make it a 6-2 win for Providence.

On Saturday, Maddy Coene put Providence up 1-0 and Bouzide responded with a power play goal in the final minute of the first to tie. That would be all the scoring until the shootout. It was Bouzide again that put UConn ahead and Natalie Snodgrass the scored to seal the win while Tia Chan stopped both Friar attempts to give the Huskies the additional shootout point.