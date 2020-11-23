Hockey East announces slew of men’s, women’s hockey game schedule changes

Hockey East announced Monday the following schedule updates:

The men’s teams at Boston College and Massachusetts are now scheduled to play a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday, November 27-28. Friday’s game from Conte Forum will be shown live on NESN at 6:00 p.m. while Saturday’s contest will air on NESN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The women’s programs at Boston College and Providence are now scheduled to play a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday, November 27-28. Friday’s game from Conte Forum will be shown live on NESN at 2:00 p.m.

The women’s game between Holy Cross and New Hampshire on Saturday, November 28 will now be played at 6:00 p.m. and shown on NESN.

The men’s series between Maine and UConn will now be played on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29. Times will be announced at a later date.

The men’s series between Boston College and New Hampshire remains scheduled for February 5-6.

The men’s series between Boston College and Providence remains scheduled for February 19-20.

The women’s series between Providence and Northeastern remains scheduled for February 19-20.

Rescheduled games for all contests involving Vermont men’s and women’s programs will be announced at a later date.