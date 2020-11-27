Atlantic Hockey Picks Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

Last Week:

Dan: 3-1

Chris: 2-2

On The Season:

Dan: 3-1 (.750)

Chris: 2-2 (.500)

This Week’s Picks:

Friday Nov 27 and Saturday, Nov 28

Air Force at American International

Chris: I’ve lost track of how many games have been cancelled at this point, but at least a couple involved AIC. Hopefully, these games stay on. I picked the Yellow Jackets to win the league,so I guess that starts with a couple of wins here. AIC sweeps.

Dan: I’m with Chris here. The start of the season has been bumpy to say the least, but AIC is one of those teams equipped to handle the quick-moving changes. I think they come out strong and take this weekend, though Air Force will give them all they can handle.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris

Chris: The Colonials looked impressive with a sweep of Alabama-Huntsville last weekend and I look for that to continue. RMU sweeps.

Dan: Last weekend made me a little prophetic about RMU. I think they keep momentum this week. RMU sweeps.

Army West Point vs. Sacred Heart

Chris: I think this will be the closest, most entertaining series of the weekend as point teams (finally, hopefully) kick off their seasons. I’m going with a split.

Dan: I think these teams are probably chomping at the bit for a chance to get after one another on the ice. For that reason, I’m going with Chris again. Split them.

Friday, Nov 27 and Sunday Nov 29

Clarkson vs. RIT

Chris: This series was hastily but together after each team’s scheduled opponents had to pull out. I’m picking the eighth-ranked Golden Knight to sweep this home and home series.

Dan: All the bad juju surrounding ECAC headlines will just sort of melt away into a really solid home-and-home series. I like RIT to give Clarkson a run for its money, but I’m running with the Golden Knights here to make the most of two of their six currently-scheduled games. Clarkson sweeps.

Tuesday, Dec 1

Sacred Heart at AIC

Chris: The top two teams from last year face off. Both lost key pieces to graduation, especially SHU. I’m going with an AIC win.

Dan: I picked Sacred Heart to win the eastern pod, and this is one of the games the Pioneers will win to prove me right. I’m going with SHU to win on the road.