Hockey East picks: Nov. 27-28

Yet again, COVID is making a bit of a mess of the Hockey East schedules. After just two men’s games were played last weekend, the league is expected to play just three this weekend.

Jim last week: 1-0-1 (similar to goaltender’s stats, we’ll be counting shootouts as ties in our head-to-head standings)

Marisa last week: 1-0-1

Boston College vs. UMass (at BC, Fri.; at UMass Sat.)

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28

It’s difficult to think of a sweep this early in the season, and though UMass should be hungry after a tie against UConn last Saturday, this highly touted Boston College team deserves all the accolades as they finally kick off their seasons. Will the Eagles prove they are worthy of a preseason top ranking by Hockey East coaches?

Jim’s picks: BC 3, UMass 2; BC 4, UMass 3

Marisa’s picks: UMass 4, BC 2; BC 3, UMass 1

Providence at UMass Lowell

Saturday, Nov. 28

With neither team having an opponent because of COVID postponements this weekend, the two will square off in their respective openers. Lowell returns arguably a top tier crop of forwards and defensemen but very little experience in net. Providence also has a question between the pipes but also has one of the league’s best forwards in Tage Thompson.

Jim’s pick: UML 3, PC 2

Marisa’s pick: PC 2, UML 1