Most teams remain off the ice rather than on it in Division III

While most NCAA Division III hockey teams have had their seasons put on ice for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of teams in the west region have actually gotten onto the ice.

Though no official conference games have been played, schools were given the chance to schedule games at their own discretion.

Adrian has played four games already and will conclude its abbreviated fall slate this weekend with two games against Lake Superior State. The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the season.

Trine played twice, losing a pair of games to Adrian. Concordia (Wisconsin) was supposed to play against Trine and Adrian earlier this month. Those matchups were canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

All three west region conferences are expected to make a decision soon on the fate of the 2020-21 season.

The MIAC and WIAC are looking to make decisions in December. The NCHA is close to unveiling its potential plan for a 2021 start to the official season.

Meanwhile in the east, hockey won’t be played until January at the earliest.

The MASCAC, NESCAC and SUNYAC have already canceled their seasons while the UCHC, NEHC, NE-10 and CCC have yet to make decisions on how things will look this year.