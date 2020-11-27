ECAC Hockey Picks: Nov. 27-29

Last week: 1-0

Overall: 1-0

It’s only the second week of the season in ECAC Hockey, but already Quinnipiac and St. Lawrence have both delayed the start of their respective seasons due to COVID-19. St. Lawrence’s first four games of the season were supposed to be against Clarkson, leaving a gaping hole in the Golden Knights schedule.

It is unknown if those games will be made up, so Clarkson added a home-and-home series with RIT this weekend. The Golden Knights travel to RIT Friday, while the Tigers will head to Potsdam on Sunday. Both games start at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as B99.3 FM. This weekend opened up for the Tigers after their initial opponent, Niagara, postponed their games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Golden Knights beat Colgate 2-1 in the program’s season opener last Sunday, while this is the opening weekend for RIT after the program initially announced that it was cancelling it season.

Clarkson is 7-0-2 in the all-time series against the Tigers. I think the Golden Knights continue last weekend’s strong defensive showing and sweep the Tigers this weekend.

Friday: Clarkson 3, RIT 1

Sunday: Clarkson 3, RIT 2