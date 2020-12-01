Rochester Institute of Technology was the first Division I team to cancel its 2020-21 season but also the first to restore it.

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger talk with RIT head coach Wayne Wilson about the process that led to the restoration of this year’s campaign, what he expected this season from his team and what he learned about the Tigers from a weekend split against Clarkson. We also discuss the Atlantic Hockey pod schedule and look ahead at games this weekend against Niagara.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.