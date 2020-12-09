Alabama Huntsville-Ferris State game scheduled for Dec. 9 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The WCHA nonconference game between Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State scheduled for today at 5:07 p.m. EST will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

The two schools were slated to play on Tuesday night at the Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Mich.

However, daily testing on Tuesday of the Alabama Huntsville men’s hockey team produced a presumptive positive result. The follow-up test was inconclusive, therefore not allowing the postponed contest to be played as part of the WCHA’s return to competition protocols.

The game will not be rescheduled.