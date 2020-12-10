The NCHC Pod in Omaha is producing top 10 matchups almost every day. Our game of the week comes from that bubble as No. 1 North Dakota, fresh off a loss to No. 9 Denver, takes on unbeaten No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Thursday. Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, beat writer covering the Fighting Hawks.

We also look at other NCHC games, including Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth. In the Big Ten, only one weekend conference series is scheduled, with No. 14 Ohio State visiting No. 15 Notre Dame.

In Hockey East, it’s a home-and-home between No. 2 Boston College and UConn, while No. 8 UMass Lowell finally gets its season underway against No. 19 Providence.

Among non-conference games, we look at a couple added to the schedule as other games were canceled: No. 7 Clarkson at Mercyhurst and No. 6 Minnesota State playing host to D-III Milwaukee School of Engineering. Plus, No. 20 Arizona State has a pair at Penn State and LIU visits RIT for two.

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.