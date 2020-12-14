Minnesota notches 34 first-place votes, ascends to top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 34 first-place votes this week, Minnesota is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Gophers were ranked fourth last week.

Boston College remains No. 2, and the Eagles garnered three first-place votes.

Minnesota Duluth stays No. 3 with one first-place vote, while former No. 1 North Dakota drops to fourth and picked up the remaining two first-place nods.

Minnesota State rounds out the top five, while Michigan, Clarkson, Denver, St. Cloud State and Massachusetts sit sixth through 10th, respectively.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 14, 2020

In rankings 11-20, UMass Lowell suffered the biggest drop, going from eighth last week to 15th this week.

Robert Morris enters the rankings at No. 20.

In addition, 16 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.