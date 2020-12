The Rochester Institute of Technology men’s hockey team has announced multiple changes to its upcoming schedule.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, this Thursday’s Atlantic Hockey game at Canisius has been postponed to a date to be determined, while Saturday’s game versus Canisius at the Polisseni Center has been pushed a day later to Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5:05 p.m.

RIT also added a new game to its schedule, traveling to Colgate on Tuesday, Dec. 29, for a 4:05 p.m. faceoff with the Raiders.