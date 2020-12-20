Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 14-20

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 14 fared in games over the week of Dec. 14-20.
No. 1 Minnesota (8-0-0)
Did not play.
No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (5-2-2)
12/16/2020 – No. 17 Omaha 2 vs No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)
12/19/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 4 North Dakota 2
No. 4 North Dakota (7-2-1)
12/16/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)
12/19/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 4 North Dakota 2
12/20/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 6 vs Miami 2
No. 5 Minnesota State (3-1-1)
12/18/2020 RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 5 Minnesota State 5
12/19/2020 RV Bemidji State 1 at No. 5 Minnesota State 1 (OT)
No. 6 Michigan (5-5-0)
Did not play.
No. 7 Clarkson (4-2-0)
Did not play.
No. 8 Denver (3-6-1)
12/15/2020 – No. 8 Denver 3 vs RV Western Michigan 2
12/17/2020 – Miami 3 vs No. 8 Denver 0
12/19/2020 – RV Western Michigan 3 vs No. 8 Denver 3 (OT)
12/20/2020 – No. 8 Denver 1 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3
No. 9 St. Cloud State (6-3-0)
12/16/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)
12/18/2020 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 4 vs RV Colorado College 3 (OT)
12/20/2020 – No. 8 Denver 1 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3
No. 10 Massachusetts (4-3-1)
12/19/2020 – Vermont 0 at No. 10 Massachusetts 4
12/20/2020 – Vermont 1 at No. 10 Massachusetts 4
No. 11 Quinnipiac (2-2-0)
12/14/2020 – RV Sacred Heart 2 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 9
12/15/2020 – RV Sacred Heart 1 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)
12/18/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 1
12/19/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2
No. 12 Northeastern (2-1-1)
12/19/2020 – No. 19 Providence 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 3 (OT)
12/20/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 0 at No. 19 Providence 5
No. 13 Bowling Green (8-1-0)
12/18/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 1
12/19/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2
No. 14 Wisconsin (5-5-0)
Did not play.
No. 15 UMass Lowell (0-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 16 Notre Dame (4-5-1)
12/19/2020 – RV Michigan State 1 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1 (OT)
12/20/2020 – RV Michigan State 4 at No. 16 Notre Dame 3 (OT)
No. 17 Omaha (5-3-1)
12/16/2020 – No. 17 Omaha 2 vs No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)
12/18/2020 – RV Western Michigan 5 vs No. 17 Omaha 6
No. 18 Ohio State (3-6-1)
12/17/2020 – RV Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Ohio State 4 (OT)
12/18/2020 – RV Arizona State 3 at No. 18 Ohio State 2
No. 19 Providence (2-2-1)
12/19/2020 – No. 19 Providence 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 3 (OT)
12/20/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 0 at No. 19 Providence 5
No. 20 Robert Morris (5-2-0)
Did not play.
RV = Received Votes