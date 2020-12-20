Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 14-20

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 14 fared in games over the week of Dec. 14-20.

No. 1 Minnesota (8-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (5-2-2)

12/16/2020 – No. 17 Omaha 2 vs No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

12/19/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 4 North Dakota 2

No. 4 North Dakota (7-2-1)

12/16/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

12/19/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 4 North Dakota 2

12/20/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 6 vs Miami 2

No. 5 Minnesota State (3-1-1)

12/18/2020 RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 5 Minnesota State 5

12/19/2020 RV Bemidji State 1 at No. 5 Minnesota State 1 (OT)

No. 6 Michigan (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 7 Clarkson (4-2-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Denver (3-6-1)

12/15/2020 – No. 8 Denver 3 vs RV Western Michigan 2

12/17/2020 – Miami 3 vs No. 8 Denver 0

12/19/2020 – RV Western Michigan 3 vs No. 8 Denver 3 (OT)

12/20/2020 – No. 8 Denver 1 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3

No. 9 St. Cloud State (6-3-0)

12/16/2020 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

12/18/2020 – No. 9 St. Cloud State 4 vs RV Colorado College 3 (OT)

12/20/2020 – No. 8 Denver 1 vs No. 9 St. Cloud State 3

No. 10 Massachusetts (4-3-1)

12/19/2020 – Vermont 0 at No. 10 Massachusetts 4

12/20/2020 – Vermont 1 at No. 10 Massachusetts 4

No. 11 Quinnipiac (2-2-0)

12/14/2020 – RV Sacred Heart 2 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 9

12/15/2020 – RV Sacred Heart 1 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

12/18/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 1

12/19/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2

No. 12 Northeastern (2-1-1)

12/19/2020 – No. 19 Providence 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 3 (OT)

12/20/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 0 at No. 19 Providence 5

No. 13 Bowling Green (8-1-0)

12/18/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 1

12/19/2020 – No. 13 Bowling Green 4 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2

No. 14 Wisconsin (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 15 UMass Lowell (0-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Notre Dame (4-5-1)

12/19/2020 – RV Michigan State 1 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1 (OT)

12/20/2020 – RV Michigan State 4 at No. 16 Notre Dame 3 (OT)

No. 17 Omaha (5-3-1)

12/16/2020 – No. 17 Omaha 2 vs No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

12/18/2020 – RV Western Michigan 5 vs No. 17 Omaha 6

No. 18 Ohio State (3-6-1)

12/17/2020 – RV Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Ohio State 4 (OT)

12/18/2020 – RV Arizona State 3 at No. 18 Ohio State 2

No. 19 Providence (2-2-1)

12/19/2020 – No. 19 Providence 3 at No. 12 Northeastern 3 (OT)

12/20/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 0 at No. 19 Providence 5

No. 20 Robert Morris (5-2-0)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes