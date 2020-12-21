Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: December 21

Maine at (7) Providence

Annelise Rice scored twice and Sara Hjalmarsson had three assists to leave Providence to a 4-0 win over Maine on Friday. Isabelle Hardy and Brooke Becker also scored for the Friars in the win. In game two, the teams traded power play goals. Ally Johnson tipped in a shot from Ida Press to give Maine a 1-0 lead after one. In the second, Bailey Burton scored her first of the season to tie the game. Johnson scored again early in the third and that would prove to be the game winner as Maine upset Providence with a 2-1 win to earn the weekend split.

Bemidji at Minnesota State

On Thursday, the teams skated to a 2-2 tie and BSU’s Kara Werth was the only play to score in the shootout to give the Beavers the extra conference point. Paige Beebe scored early in the first to give Bemidji State the lead. Brittyn Fleming tied the game for Mankato midway through the second. Ellie Moser was able to put the Beavers up 2-1 late in the second, but Jamie Nelson tied the game two minutes later and this one ended in a 2-2 tie. On Friday, Nelson scored late in the first to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead after the opening frame. In the second, Moser and Beebe scored before the midway point to make it 2-1 Bemidji State. Claire Butorac evened the game up a few minutes later, but BSU took the lead one more time on Graysen Myers’ goal with just 16 seconds left in the frame to make it 3-2 Bemidji. But Minnesota State was able to take over in the third, scoring three goals on 10 shots and pulling away for a 5-3 win. Kelsey King scored on the power play to tie it at three, then Madison Mashuga and Anna Wilgren scored in the final five minutes of the game to ensure the Maverick win.

Connecticut vs. Merrimack

Freshman Jada Habisch earned her first career hat trick to lead Connecticut to a 4-0 win over Merrimack on Friday. Viki Harkness tallied a career-high three assists in the game. Natalie Snodgrass also scored in the Huskies’ win. On Saturday, the freshman continued to make waves for UConn as Kathryn Stockdale and Alexandra-Anne Boyer each scored their first career goals to help Connecticut to a 5-0 win and weekend sweep. Kate Klassen, Harkness and Danielle Fox also lit the lamp for the Huskies in the win.

New Hampshire vs. Vermont

The rookies made a splash for Vermont in the squad’s first game of the season as Natalie Mlynkova, Bella Parento and Maddy Skelton each scored their first career goals to lead the Catamounts to a 4-2 win over New Hampshire. This one got off to a fast start as Lauren Martin put UNH on the board in the opening three minutes of the game and Mlynkova responded less than a minute later to tie the game at one. Parento’s goal came midway through the period and put Vermont up 2-1 at the first intermission. Val Caldwell and Skelton scored in the second to increase the lead to 4-1. Annie Berry scored early in the third to cut the lead for the Wildcats, but they were not able to close the gap further and Vermont earned their first win. Ava Boutilier’s shutout helped New Hampshire take the second game in the weekend series 2-0 and earn the split. Boutilier made 30 saves in the game, including killing a 5-on-3 in the final four minutes of the game to preserve the clean sheet and win. Martin and Emily Rickwood lit the lamp for the Wildcats in the win.